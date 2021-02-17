Meghan Markle’s father expresses hope to see his grandchildren one day despite row with Duchess

Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle has expressed hope he will meet his grandchildren one day despite row with daughter.

Thomas has not yet met Meghan and Prince Harry’s 21-month-old son Archie.

In an interview with CBS TV, 71-year-old Thomas said, “I wish Meghan and Harry a successful, healthy birth and I hope someday I get to see my grandchildren.”

He further said, “They’re all royal grandchildren.”

Thomas Markle’s comments came days after Prince Harry and Meghan announced on Valentine's Day that they are expecting their second child.

The father-daughter had a falling out as Thomas was unable to attend the wedding of Meghan with Prince Harry in 2018.

They have not spoken since before her marriage to Harry.

