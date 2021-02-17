Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson touches on his ‘eight or nine’ youth arrests

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson touches on his ‘eight or nine’ youth arrests

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently sat down to reminisce over his childhood and the ‘eight or nine’ youth arrests he was ‘stupid’ enough to get caught for.

The actor got candid for his new series Young Rock on NBC and admitted to The Sun, “My life was incredibly complicated and it was incredibly tough growing up. Thirteen is when I started to veer off the tracks,' Johnson told the outlet. 'I started getting arrested for fighting, theft, all kinds of stupid [stuff] that I shouldn't have been doing.”

He also added, “We would target the money, we would target the high-end clothes and we would target the jewelry - turn around and sell it.”

During the course of his interview, Johnson described himself as “a kid who had some anger issues but also thought he was really cool.”

At that time he “clearly had an identity crisis. I didn't want to be known as Dwayne when I moved from high school to high school. I called myself Tomas. Girls used to call the house and ask for Tomas and my mom would go, "I'm sorry. There's no Tomas here.”

More From Entertainment:

A look at Nicki Minaj's tumultuous relationship with late father Robert Maraj

A look at Nicki Minaj's tumultuous relationship with late father Robert Maraj

TV series on the life of Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah goes on air

TV series on the life of Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah goes on air
'Fear of Rain': Heigl and Connick Jr star in psychological thriller

'Fear of Rain': Heigl and Connick Jr star in psychological thriller

Royal nannies not allowed to say this word to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis

Royal nannies not allowed to say this word to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis
Olivia Wilde moves into Harry Styles's LA home on Valentine's Day

Olivia Wilde moves into Harry Styles's LA home on Valentine's Day
Meghan Markle's pregnancy reveal dress bears special meaning: Find out

Meghan Markle's pregnancy reveal dress bears special meaning: Find out

Demi Lovato, Sam Fischer unveil emotional train journey in music video

Demi Lovato, Sam Fischer unveil emotional train journey in music video
Rihanna gets berated by Indian fans once again after her latest post

Rihanna gets berated by Indian fans once again after her latest post
Joe Russo clears the air around Captain America’s ‘branch reality’ in 'Endgame'

Joe Russo clears the air around Captain America’s ‘branch reality’ in 'Endgame'
Demi Lovato, Sam Fischer reflect on ‘What Other People Say’ music video

Demi Lovato, Sam Fischer reflect on ‘What Other People Say’ music video
Check out Kylie Jenner's $76,000 pair of sandals

Check out Kylie Jenner's $76,000 pair of sandals
Tan France joins hands with Pakistani shoe brand Atoms for signature collection

Tan France joins hands with Pakistani shoe brand Atoms for signature collection

Latest

view all