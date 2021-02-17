Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson touches on his ‘eight or nine’ youth arrests

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently sat down to reminisce over his childhood and the ‘eight or nine’ youth arrests he was ‘stupid’ enough to get caught for.

The actor got candid for his new series Young Rock on NBC and admitted to The Sun, “My life was incredibly complicated and it was incredibly tough growing up. Thirteen is when I started to veer off the tracks,' Johnson told the outlet. 'I started getting arrested for fighting, theft, all kinds of stupid [stuff] that I shouldn't have been doing.”



He also added, “We would target the money, we would target the high-end clothes and we would target the jewelry - turn around and sell it.”

During the course of his interview, Johnson described himself as “a kid who had some anger issues but also thought he was really cool.”

At that time he “clearly had an identity crisis. I didn't want to be known as Dwayne when I moved from high school to high school. I called myself Tomas. Girls used to call the house and ask for Tomas and my mom would go, "I'm sorry. There's no Tomas here.”