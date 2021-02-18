Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'overjoyed' about baby number two

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are gearing up to welcome their second child sometime this year.



Now, sources have revealed how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel about expanding their family, after the former actor suffered a miscarriage last year.

Speaking to People, an insider revealed that the pair was hopeful “they would get pregnant again. And they were overjoyed that it happened so quickly.”

"They were both nervous, and it took them a while before they could relax and fully enjoy this pregnancy. They always wanted for Archie to have a sibling close in age,” added the source.

"They can't wait to share that even more with a second child. They are both so happy to have their little family,” the grapevine shared.