Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato ‘in a great headspace’ five months after Max Ehrich split

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

American singer Demi Lovato is finally moving on from her bad breakup with Max Ehrich and is ready to date again.

According to sources, the Skyscraper hit maker is in a great headspace currently and is ready to get back on the market, five months after she ended her engagement with Ehrich.

Talking to HollywoodLife, the insiders revealed that “she is ready to date” but “she’s currently more focused on recording in the studio” and is also “focusing on her sobriety” which is currently “at the top of Demi‘s mind right now.”

The source continued that the singer is “doing great and is a little bit of a recluse, diving into this new album and project and everything that she’s working on studio-wise. But she’s in a really great headspace.”

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West struggling to cope with Kim Kardashian split: 'He is anxious and sad'

Kanye West struggling to cope with Kim Kardashian split: 'He is anxious and sad'
Shahid Kapoor recreates Pakistan's 'pawri' girl Dananeer's viral video: Watch

Shahid Kapoor recreates Pakistan's 'pawri' girl Dananeer's viral video: Watch
Prince Harry should be axed from line of succession, demands public

Prince Harry should be axed from line of succession, demands public
FKA Twigs details horrific abuse inflicted on her by Shia LaBeouf

FKA Twigs details horrific abuse inflicted on her by Shia LaBeouf
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be stripped of royal roles soon

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be stripped of royal roles soon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'overjoyed' about baby number two

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'overjoyed' about baby number two

Piers Morgan reports death threats to police

Piers Morgan reports death threats to police
Bollywood’s Randeep Hooda jumps on the #PawriHoriHai bandwagon

Bollywood’s Randeep Hooda jumps on the #PawriHoriHai bandwagon

Olivia Wilde ‘falling in love’ with Harry Styles: source

Olivia Wilde ‘falling in love’ with Harry Styles: source
Top TikToker Addison Rae responds to negative comments about her body

Top TikToker Addison Rae responds to negative comments about her body
Selena Gomez shares an unfiltered glance at her ‘real life’ look

Selena Gomez shares an unfiltered glance at her ‘real life’ look
Taylor Swift on finding the courage to vocalize her political beliefs

Taylor Swift on finding the courage to vocalize her political beliefs

Latest

view all