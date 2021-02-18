Demi Lovato ‘in a great headspace’ five months after Max Ehrich split

American singer Demi Lovato is finally moving on from her bad breakup with Max Ehrich and is ready to date again.



According to sources, the Skyscraper hit maker is in a great headspace currently and is ready to get back on the market, five months after she ended her engagement with Ehrich.

Talking to HollywoodLife, the insiders revealed that “she is ready to date” but “she’s currently more focused on recording in the studio” and is also “focusing on her sobriety” which is currently “at the top of Demi‘s mind right now.”

The source continued that the singer is “doing great and is a little bit of a recluse, diving into this new album and project and everything that she’s working on studio-wise. But she’s in a really great headspace.”