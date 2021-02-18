Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 18 2021
'RIP, legend': Twitter pays tribute to Ali Sadpara after family announces death

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara. — Twitter

  • Twitter was filled with tributes after Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara was declared dead by his family
  • Ali Sadpara's son, Sajid Sadpara, says he would keep his "father’s mission alive and fulfil his dream"
  • Twitterati laments that "living legends" are never appreciated

Twitter was filled with tributes on Thursday, hours after Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara's family declared him and two other missing foreign climbers dead.

Announcing the tragic news, Ali Sadpara's son, Sajid Sadpara said that he would keep his "father’s mission alive and fulfil his dream."

Sadpara, Iceland's John Snorri, and Chile's Juan Pablo Mohr had departed for their journey on February 3 after Sadpara's birthday, asking fans and admirers to pray for them.

Read more: Ali Zafar’s musical tribute to missing Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara

They had started their attempt for the final summit in the early hours of February 5, hoping to accomplish the herculean task by afternoon.

According to updates posted on Snorri's Facebook account on Friday, at 12:29 pm, the GPS stopped working and had not been updated for six hours after that.

Ali Sadpara's management revealed a few days ago that the government and other stakeholders were employing their best efforts to find Sadpara and the other climbers who went missing, despite him being gone for almost 10 days.

Read more: Govt, stakeholders 'still employing best efforts' to find Ali Sadpara, other missing climbers

Here's how Twitter reacted to the mountain climber's demise:

"Saddest news"

"Living legends never appreciated"

"We lost another diamond"

"Went to mountains and never returned"

"Always remembered as a hero"

"Pakistan loses another legend"


