entertainment
Thursday Feb 18 2021
Dwayne Johnson open to idea of running for president

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he is open to the idea of running for president in the future.

Speaking with USA Today, the former WWE star said that he was really serious about making a bid for commander-in-chief.

"I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer," he said. 

He added that he would make that choice on the basis of what the people decide. 

"That would be up to the people. ... So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground." 

