Demi Lovato sheds light on her overdose side effects: ‘I have blind spots’

Demi Lovato recently shed light on all the side effects that followed suit after her overdose almost consumed her life.

The singer touched upon her past overdose during a teaser for her YouTube documentary Dancing With the Devil.

There she admitted that her overdose left her unable to perform day-to-day activities. "I don't drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision. I also, for a long time, had a really hard time reading... It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later, because my vision was so blurry."

Despite its traumatizing side effects, Demi is still grateful for her experiences because they serve as reminders for "what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again."

She even concluded by saying, "I'm grateful for those reminders, but I'm so grateful that I was someone that didn't have to do a lot of rehabbing. The rehabbing came on the emotional side. [sic]"

"Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned. It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don't regret anything."