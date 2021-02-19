Scarlett Johansson’s spouse Colin Jost says made 'right decision' to marry her

The Avengers: Endgame star Scarlett Johansson’s husband Colin Jost said he is overjoyed for having married her. He said marrying her was a good decision.

Having dated for three years since 2017, the couple got locked up with their marital knot in an intimate ceremony in October 2020.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight in an exclusive interview, the Saturday Night Live star said he is not given to organising everything. Instead, he said, he would be very pleased to rely on someone who has a lot better taste and understanding of doing things.

The SNL co-head writer said he is the same in his general life as he does not bother about which shirt to chose. “So, I always would rather someone else tell me,” he said.

Terming his marriage with Scarlett Johansson a ‘way bigger decision’, Colin said he is very glad about getting it right. The actor said also he is happy with his marital life.

The sources privy to the lovebirds said Colin Jost and Johansson both did not give much time to the planning of the big day which was planned with an intimate ceremony. The event was later announced in a statement from Meals on Wheels America.

The couple got their wedding event organised as per Covid-19 guidelines in the US.

Recently, the world’s most recognizable actress was spotted in New York sporting her wedding band on her left hand.

The couple started seeing each other in the summer of 2017. They confirmed their relationship in September same year. Finally, Colin went on his one knee in May 2019.