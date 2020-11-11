Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
Scarlett Johansson debuts stunning wedding band after marriage with Colin Jost

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Scarlett Johansson had secretely said yes to fiance Colin Jost a couple of weeks ago

Scarlett Johansson debuted her giant flashy wedding band after exchanging vows with Colin Jost.

The Marvel star was clicked wearing a thick gold band to go with her casual outfit, on her left ring finger.

She was dressed in cropped gray sweatshirt, jeans, sneakers, sunglasses and a protective face mask.

Scarlett had secretely said yes to fiance Jost a couple of weeks ago. The news broke after Instagram account Meals on Wheels America announced about the nuptials in their post.

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” the post read.

The post was made to encourage fans to donate to the cause that feeds people who are in need.

“Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica,” the post continued. “Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

