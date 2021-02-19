Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Lil Nas X gets candid about tumultuous journey with mental health

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 19, 2021

American rapper Lil Nas X got candid about his journey with depression and how he struggled with it before he rose to fame.

In a TikTok video montage, which is a part of his Life Story series on the platform, shared that it was during his time in college when his mental health started deteriorating.

"In 2017 I became the first [in] my family to get into college," he began.

"During college I was depressed, had no friends and…. my grandmother passed."

The rapper added that he had developed hypochondria, which is also known as illness anxiety disorder.

"I started going to the doctor a lot in fear that I would die soon… hypochondria," continued the Grammy-winner.

He shared that his life began to turn around when he dropped out of school and lived with his sister where he began making music.

"I was happy again!!!" he shared.

More From Entertainment:

Halsey reveals pregnancy has 'leveled her perception of gender entirely'

Halsey reveals pregnancy has 'leveled her perception of gender entirely'
To All the Boys movies enriched my Vietnamese identity: Lana Candor

To All the Boys movies enriched my Vietnamese identity: Lana Candor

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde romance intensifies as they jet off to London together

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde romance intensifies as they jet off to London together

Ayeza Khan sends love to ‘beautiful friend’ Gulsim Ali on her 26th birthday

Ayeza Khan sends love to ‘beautiful friend’ Gulsim Ali on her 26th birthday
‘The Fat Boys’: Prince Markie Dee passes away at age of 52

‘The Fat Boys’: Prince Markie Dee passes away at age of 52
Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun celebrates 26th birthday

Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun celebrates 26th birthday
Justin and Hailey Bieber sell their Beverly Hills mansion at a loss

Justin and Hailey Bieber sell their Beverly Hills mansion at a loss
Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi nicknames her unborn child to tribute him

Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi nicknames her unborn child to tribute him
Katie Price pulls out of Ex On The Beach after postponement

Katie Price pulls out of Ex On The Beach after postponement
Billie Eilish seeks protection after receiving death threats form a man

Billie Eilish seeks protection after receiving death threats form a man
Scarlett Johansson’s spouse Colin Jost says made 'right decision' to marry her

Scarlett Johansson’s spouse Colin Jost says made 'right decision' to marry her
American VP Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff debuts in fashion world

American VP Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff debuts in fashion world

Latest

view all