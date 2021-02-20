Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry self-isolates to be able to fly to UK on short notice for Prince Philip

Prince Harry is said to have gone under self-isolation after hearing about his grandfather Prince Philip’s hospitalization.

According to a report by Mirror Online, the Duke of Sussex has already made emergency arrangements to fly to the UK in case a need arises pertaining to the Duke of Edinburgh’s health.

The report further claimed that the duke is being regularly updated about the 99-year-old royal family member’s health.

Citing a source, the portal reported: “Harry is of course concerned for his grandfather’s welfare and is being kept regularly informed on his condition. He has chosen to stay in case he is required to return to the UK at short notice.”

