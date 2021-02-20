Prince George echoes Prince Harry by displaying a similar trait

Can't connect right now! retry
Prince George appears to be walking in the same steps as his uncle Prince Harry with a strikingly similar trait.

Royal expert Ken Wharfe found a similarity between the future king and the Duke of Sussex as he pointed it out in the Channel 5 documentary, Secrets of the Royal Palaces.

The commentator discussed how Savannah Phillips and Prince George were spotted joking around with one another at the 2018 Trooping of the Colour ceremony, similar to how Prince Harry had pulled his cousin Princess Beatrice’s leg by covering her mouth during the 1990 Trooping of the Colour ceremony.

Wharfe labelled Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest child a “joker” with a similar sense of humour as his uncle who now resides across the pond in the US.

“Harry was a joker and still is. The younger children like Beatrice and others are the same. I think it is what children do,” Wharfe said.

The moment was even pointed out by royal fans on Twitter as one commented: "Prince Harry & Princess Beatrice vs. Savannah & Prince George. Runs in the family!"

