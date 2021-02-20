Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Anne gave a nod of approval to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit decision

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have irked most of the royal family with their exit but they got a nod of approval from Princess Anne.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed on Friday that they will be leaving the royal family for good after their one-year probation period ended this year.

And while their decision to step back may have ruffled quite a few feathers, Princess Anne was the one who understood why the pair may have been pushed to resign from royal duties.

During an interview with Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl, the Princess Royal admitted that there certainly are downsides to being a royal.

"I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles. So I think that was probably the right thing to do,” said Princess Anne.

