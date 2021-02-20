FKA Twigs on why victims of abuse shouldn’t be asked 'why didn't you leave?'

British singer FKA Twigs turned down a question by Gayle King which is often asked by people who come out with stories of their abusive relationships.

“Why didn’t you leave?” is a question every survivor from an abusive relationship is asked but the Cellophane singer is now revealing why it is never okay to ask someone this.

During her interview with CBS This Morning, King had asked Twigs: "Nobody who's been in this position likes this question, and I often wonder is it even an appropriate question to ask. And you know the question is, Why didn't you leave?"

Twigs—who filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeof, accusing him of physical abuse and sexual battery last year in December—replied: "I think we just have to stop asking that question.”

"I know that you're asking it out of love, but I'm just gonna make a stance and say that I'm not gonna answer that question anymore because the question should really be to the abuser, 'Why are you holding someone hostage with abuse?' You know?" she continued.

"People say, 'Oh, it can't have been that bad because or else she would've left’. It's like, 'No. Because it was that bad, I couldn't leave.'"

Earlier, in an interview given to Elle, Twigs detailed the horrific abuse she was subjected to in her relationship with the Transformers actor.



“It’s a miracle I came out alive,” she said.

“If you put a frog in a boiling pot of water, that frog is going to jump out straight away. Whereas if you put a frog in cool water and heat it up slowly, that frog is going to boil to death. That was my experience being with [LaBeouf],” she went on to say.