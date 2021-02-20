Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Feb 20 2021
By
Web Desk

FKA Twigs on why victims of abuse shouldn’t be asked 'why didn't you leave?'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 20, 2021

FKA Twigs on why victims of abuse shouldn’t be asked 'why didn't you leave?'

British singer FKA Twigs turned down a question by Gayle King which is often asked by people who come out with stories of their abusive relationships.

“Why didn’t you leave?” is a question every survivor from an abusive relationship is asked but the Cellophane singer is now revealing why it is never okay to ask someone this.

During her interview with CBS This Morning, King had asked Twigs: "Nobody who's been in this position likes this question, and I often wonder is it even an appropriate question to ask. And you know the question is, Why didn't you leave?"

Twigs—who filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeof, accusing him of physical abuse and sexual battery last year in December—replied: "I think we just have to stop asking that question.”

"I know that you're asking it out of love, but I'm just gonna make a stance and say that I'm not gonna answer that question anymore because the question should really be to the abuser, 'Why are you holding someone hostage with abuse?' You know?" she continued.

"People say, 'Oh, it can't have been that bad because or else she would've left’. It's like, 'No. Because it was that bad, I couldn't leave.'"

Earlier, in an interview given to Elle, Twigs detailed the horrific abuse she was subjected to in her relationship with the Transformers actor.

“It’s a miracle I came out alive,” she said.

“If you put a frog in a boiling pot of water, that frog is going to jump out straight away. Whereas if you put a frog in cool water and heat it up slowly, that frog is going to boil to death. That was my experience being with [LaBeouf],” she went on to say.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Eugenie names her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie names her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘upset’ Queen Elizabeth with their recent moves

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘upset’ Queen Elizabeth with their recent moves
Elizabeth Olsen talks about nepotism in Hollywood

Elizabeth Olsen talks about nepotism in Hollywood

‘Love Island’ star Camilla Thurlow engaged to Jamie Jewitt

‘Love Island’ star Camilla Thurlow engaged to Jamie Jewitt
‘Ertugrul’ actress Esra Bilgic stars in Peshawar Zalmi’s official anthem for PSL 6

‘Ertugrul’ actress Esra Bilgic stars in Peshawar Zalmi’s official anthem for PSL 6
Princess Anne gave a nod of approval to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit decision

Princess Anne gave a nod of approval to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit decision
Prince George echoes Prince Harry by displaying a similar trait

Prince George echoes Prince Harry by displaying a similar trait
‘Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali gushes over Ayeza Khan

‘Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali gushes over Ayeza Khan
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to make film about their exit, says Robert Lacey

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to make film about their exit, says Robert Lacey
‘The Simpsons’ may have predicted Ted Cruz’s mid-crisis Mexico jaunt in 1993

‘The Simpsons’ may have predicted Ted Cruz’s mid-crisis Mexico jaunt in 1993
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

Prince Harry self-isolates to be able to fly to UK on short notice for Prince Philip

Prince Harry self-isolates to be able to fly to UK on short notice for Prince Philip

Latest

view all