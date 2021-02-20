Kim Kardashian leans on sisters for support amid Kanye West divorce proceedings

Kim Kardashian's famous family is by her side during her troublesome time

Kim Kardashian cooked up a storm after officially filing for divorce from Kanye West on Friday.

The reality TV star is leaning on her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian for support as she navigates through this tough chapter in her life.

As revealed by an insider, Kim's famous family is by her side during her troublesome time with her sisters being her ultimate "support system."

Khloe and Kourtney are "extremely protective" of their sister. As for Kim, she's aware that she can FaceTime her siblings and even go over to one of their houses.



The insider added that Kim knows Khloe and Kourtney are "always there for her" and have even been very helpful with her kids allowing her to focus on her work and legal studies.