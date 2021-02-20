Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Feb 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian leans on sisters for support amid Kanye West divorce proceedings

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 20, 2021

Kim Kardashian's famous family is by her side during her troublesome time 

Kim Kardashian cooked up a storm after officially filing for divorce from Kanye West on Friday.

The reality TV star is leaning on her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian for support as she navigates through this tough chapter in her life.

As revealed by an insider, Kim's famous family is by her side during her troublesome time with her sisters being her ultimate "support system."

Khloe and Kourtney are "extremely protective" of their sister. As for Kim, she's aware that she can FaceTime her siblings and even go over to one of their houses.

The insider added that Kim knows Khloe and Kourtney are "always there for her" and have even been very helpful with her kids allowing her to focus on her work and legal studies.

More From Entertainment:

Megan Fox's boyfriend MGK slams tabloids

Megan Fox's boyfriend MGK slams tabloids

Demi Lovato's pals lift her up after new documentary shares grim details of her life

Demi Lovato's pals lift her up after new documentary shares grim details of her life
Sarah Michelle Gellar refutes rumours of being cast in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot

Sarah Michelle Gellar refutes rumours of being cast in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot
Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor touches on her ‘neck acting’ prowess

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor touches on her ‘neck acting’ prowess
Marilyn Manson faces LA sheriff investigation after abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson faces LA sheriff investigation after abuse allegations
Eminem welcomes his fans to new 'show'

Eminem welcomes his fans to new 'show'
Princess Eugenie names her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie names her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank
Prince Harry paying ‘the price’ for severing ties with Prince William

Prince Harry paying ‘the price’ for severing ties with Prince William
BTS unveils first ever peek into MTV Unplugged performance

BTS unveils first ever peek into MTV Unplugged performance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘upset’ Queen Elizabeth with their recent moves

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘upset’ Queen Elizabeth with their recent moves
FKA Twigs on why victims of abuse shouldn’t be asked 'why didn't you leave?'

FKA Twigs on why victims of abuse shouldn’t be asked 'why didn't you leave?'
Elizabeth Olsen talks about nepotism in Hollywood

Elizabeth Olsen talks about nepotism in Hollywood

Latest

view all