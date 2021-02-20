Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for harming the Firm’s ‘magic’

Experts have come forward to slam Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for “inflicting harm” on the magic touch of the royal family.

This claim was brought forward by royal commentator Darren Grimes during their interview with Express UK. There he claimed the Queen was right to remove the couple’s titles because they would diminish the “magic” of the monarchy.

He believes, "The Sussexes risked demystifying that magic of monarchy. The Queen was right to remove the royal titles from the pair before irreparable harm could be inflicted by them.”

"Let them enjoy their deals, platforms, exposure and trinkets in California. I don’t grudge them that. But the institution of the British monarchy is much too important to be harmed by the Sussexes' reality telly. As private people, they would be free to earn their money any way they choose to.”

"As Royal Highnesses, their Netflix deals and Oprah interviews are grubby and demeaning both to our country and our cherished institution of monarchy. This is a couple who seem to have more in common with the Kardashians than they do the Windsors, the United Kingdom, and the Royal Family are better off without their antics."

