Sunday Feb 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles opens up about making his ‘worst music’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 21, 2021

British singer Harry Styles has been basking in fame ever since he was introduced to the world in X Factor years ago.

And while his days with One Direction may be over, the Watermelon Sugar hit maker has managed to rack up a colossal fan-base even without the help of his former bandmates.

Speaking to Sirius XM Radio, the Golden crooner revealed the secret to the recent success he has enjoyed for his music.

“I have always made my worst music when I’m trying the hardest and when it feels a little bit too easy and feels a bit safe and it’s just like, ‘oh yeah, this is what people want…’ I write it,” said Styles.

“I try to write music as a fan of music. I just don’t really know how else to do it, I guess. Ultimately, everyone who works in music are just fans,” the Dunkirk actor revealed.

“Like I’m just a fan of music and get to make some, so I try to make it from that perspective,” he added. 

