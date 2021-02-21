Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Feb 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen determined to put 'united front' with Magnificent Seven following Megxit

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 21, 2021

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official exit from their royal patronages and military appointments, the Queen has made it her mission to "put on a united front".

According to sources close to the Sunday Mirror, the Queen "considers the matter closed" and is looking forward to "a new beginning".

The Queen has given the Palace instructions on what the royal line-up, which officials calls the Magnificent Seven, to carry out public engagements will look like.

This Magnificent Seven includes Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

More From Entertainment:

This is Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte's favourite snack

This is Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte's favourite snack

Demi Lovato shows off ‘weird’ ice sublimations from Texas: ‘There’s something weird’

Demi Lovato shows off ‘weird’ ice sublimations from Texas: ‘There’s something weird’
What drove a wedge between Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's marriage?

What drove a wedge between Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's marriage?
Mahira Khan welcomes Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan to Zalmi family

Mahira Khan welcomes Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan to Zalmi family
Who will take over from Prince Harry as Captain General of the Royal Marines?

Who will take over from Prince Harry as Captain General of the Royal Marines?
Mahira Khan releases teaser of her debut production 'Baarwan Khiladi'

Mahira Khan releases teaser of her debut production 'Baarwan Khiladi'
Kaia Gerber goes all praises for her 'style twin' mom Cindy Crawford

Kaia Gerber goes all praises for her 'style twin' mom Cindy Crawford

'Allen v. Farrow' delves deep into Woody Allen's disturbing past

'Allen v. Farrow' delves deep into Woody Allen's disturbing past
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to air their grievances during Oprah interview

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to air their grievances during Oprah interview
Paul Bettany hints an Avenger is gearing up to appear on ‘WandaVision

Paul Bettany hints an Avenger is gearing up to appear on ‘WandaVision
Harry Styles opens up about making his ‘worst music’

Harry Styles opens up about making his ‘worst music’
Elizabeth Olsen credits Scarlett Johansson for evolving female-led stories in MCU

Elizabeth Olsen credits Scarlett Johansson for evolving female-led stories in MCU

Latest

view all