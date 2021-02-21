Prince Charles worries fans with impromptu hospital visit to Prince Philip

In light of Prince Philip’s recent hospitalization, it appears Prince Charles has made an unscheduled visit to his father’s ward under “exceptional circumstances.”

For those unaware, the King Edward VII’s hospital has edited visitor access to patients and their official website claims, "Please attend hospital alone to avoid crowding and limit the number of people entering the building.”

"In exceptional circumstances, you may be permitted a visitor or escort. If you think you fit into this category then please give us a call to discuss."

While earlier reports detailed positive updates regarding the prince consort’s health, Prince Charles’s visit has caused a massive confusion among the public.

The news was revealed by royal correspondent Richard Palmer. He announced the visit on Twitter by writing, "Prince Charles is visiting his father the Duke of Edinburgh at the King Edward VII’s Hospital in London."