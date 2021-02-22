What Queen's email to Prince Harry was about prior to Megxit

Prior to news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Queen sent an email explaining what her thoughts were in the wake of Megxit.

While the letter itself was not disclosed, royal expert Emily Andrews weighed in on what the contents of it would be.

"The Queen wrote Harry a personal letter 10 days (or so) ago to conclude matters," she wrote on The Mail on Sunday's Twitter.

"At that point Her Majesty the Queen didn’t know about Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah. It had been kept a secret, so it was irrelevant to her ‘decision’, entirely consistent with last year’s Sandringham Summit."

"Yes Harry, in particular, wanted to keep his titles but there’s no royal ‘half-in, half-out’."

Speaking about the impact of the interview, she said, "The Queen’s decision was NOT influenced [by the interview] but she didn’t know and wasn’t very happy".

"Her letter was sent by email, mid-week, while Harry and Meghan were recording with Oprah at their Californian home.

"In it contained that phrase on public service. The Queen's view is clear."