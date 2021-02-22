Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 22 2021
By
Web Desk

What Queen's email to Prince Harry was about prior to Megxit

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 22, 2021

Prior to news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Queen sent an email explaining what her thoughts were in the wake of Megxit.

While the letter itself was not disclosed, royal expert Emily Andrews weighed in on what the contents of it would be. 

"The Queen wrote Harry a personal letter 10 days (or so) ago to conclude matters," she wrote on The Mail on Sunday's Twitter.

"At that point Her Majesty the Queen didn’t know about Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah. It had been kept a secret, so it was irrelevant to her ‘decision’, entirely consistent with last year’s Sandringham Summit."

"Yes Harry, in particular, wanted to keep his titles but there’s no royal ‘half-in, half-out’."

Speaking about the impact of the interview, she said, "The Queen’s decision was NOT influenced [by the interview] but she didn’t know and wasn’t very happy".

"Her letter was sent by email, mid-week, while Harry and Meghan were recording with Oprah at their Californian home.

"In it contained that phrase on public service. The Queen's view is clear."

More From Entertainment:

Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi shares unseen photo with ‘Ertugrul’

Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi shares unseen photo with ‘Ertugrul’
Queen Elizabeth breaches protocol in 'desperate' attempt to save royal family legacy

Queen Elizabeth breaches protocol in 'desperate' attempt to save royal family legacy
Miley Cyrus gets emotional as she introduces her new dog Angel two months after she lost Mary Jane

Miley Cyrus gets emotional as she introduces her new dog Angel two months after she lost Mary Jane
Prince William wants to reconnect with Prince Harry after Megxit fiasco

Prince William wants to reconnect with Prince Harry after Megxit fiasco
Laurel Marsden joins ‘Ms. Marvel’ cast alongside Iman Vellani

Laurel Marsden joins ‘Ms. Marvel’ cast alongside Iman Vellani
Margaret Qualley supports FKA Twigs amid Shia LaBeouf abuse case weeks after split

Margaret Qualley supports FKA Twigs amid Shia LaBeouf abuse case weeks after split
Meghan Markle ‘smart enough’ to not make same mistake as Diana during Oprah interview

Meghan Markle ‘smart enough’ to not make same mistake as Diana during Oprah interview

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘causing headaches’ with hopes of UK visit next year

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘causing headaches’ with hopes of UK visit next year
Prince William wants to rebuild ties with Prince Harry and move on from past drama

Prince William wants to rebuild ties with Prince Harry and move on from past drama
Settlement reached in James Franco sexual misconduct case

Settlement reached in James Franco sexual misconduct case
Mia Farrow says bringing Woody Allen into her family is her 'greatest regret'

Mia Farrow says bringing Woody Allen into her family is her 'greatest regret'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry help rebuild shelter in Texas after snowstorm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry help rebuild shelter in Texas after snowstorm

Latest

view all