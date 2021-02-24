Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
TikTok user points out Jennifer Aniston's odd 'vocal tic' in Friends

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Fans of hit TV show Friends have claimed that their "lives have been ruined" after a viral video uncovered Jennifer Aniston’s vocal tic.

A TikTok account by the name cts.trphe pointed out, in a montage of clips from the hit sitcom, that the actress regularly make a coughing sound before delivering her line.

The clip came after another TikTok user asked, "What is a trope in the media that once you saw it, you can't unsee it?"

The user then pointed out the while it was "not technically a trope" it was something that one couldn't ignore once noticed.

"What I'm about to say is going to ruin your life especially if you are a big fan of the show Friends. If you're a big fan of that show, I'm begging you, scroll away because I'm going to ruin your life," the user said. 

"Jennifer Aniston has this sort of vocal tic that she does at the beginning of every single sentence that she starts on any show that she's in. It's very specific and it's very hard to unsee once you notice it."

The clip then panned on to multiple scenes of her, acting as her character Rachel Green, experiencing a vocal tic. 

"Yes! She does this so much. A lot of people have crutches when acting when they don't know what else to do. A lot of people sigh or grunt, etc." one person commented following the video. 

"She’s… acting. She does it when the character/situations are awkward," another user defended. 

