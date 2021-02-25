Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 25 2021
Prince William and Kate Middleton winning the most amid new crisis within the royal family

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

All eyes are on Prince William and Kate Middleton after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent announcement that they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family. The new development has fueled speculation that the Cambridges are going to take big responsibilities from the monarch.

Queen Elizabeth has decided to redistribute Harry and Meghan's titles amongst working members of the royal family. 

William and Kate, who are steadfast to the Queen, are reportedly confident to take more responsibilities with in the Firm.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have won the heart of the monarch with their charisma and confidence during their recent public appearance.

On the other hand, Queen's son Prince Andrew - who recently celebrated his birthday - has not been officially stripped of his titles. But, the Royal Family's social media accounts reportedly avoided to mention his status as the Duke of York. 

Prince Charles' younger brother stepped down as working royal after his interview with a renowned British media group which drew huge criticism. 

It means that the Queen's grandson Prince William and his Wife Kate Middleton are all set to gain more during this new crisis with in the royal family. 

