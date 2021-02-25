Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 25 2021
Lady Gaga wows in glamorous animal print Kaftan as she steps out in Rome with new hairstyle

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

Lady Gaga showed off her new brunette locks during her stunning appearance in in Rome on Wednesday. 

The 34-year-old music sensation dropped jaws as she rocked a glamourous animal print kaftan while walking to her hotel in Italy.

The 'Bad Romance' singer gave fans a major style envy as she donned an asymmetric gown. She also wore classic stiletto heels to elevate her beauty.

Lady Gaga's new dark tresses were effortlessly styled chignon bun and the singer covered her face with a stylish black mask.

