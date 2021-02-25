Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 25 2021
Experts weigh in on Prince Harry’s hatred for ‘state banquets’ in the Firm

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

Experts recently came forward to shed light on Prince Harry’s hatred for attending ‘state banquets’ during his time in the royal family.

This claim was brought forward by Daily Express’s royal correspondent Richard Palmer. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Where the Sussexes may find more sympathy is the question of Prince Michael of Kent. As we reported on February 2, he has seven military patronages despite not being a working royal.”

"He runs his own business consultancy. Prince Michael also attends state banquets, very useful if you are looking to make overseas business contacts, some might think. 

"Of course, Harry never wanted to attend state banquets, thinking them boring."

