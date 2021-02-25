Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 25 2021
By
Web Desk

1.4 million people react to Eminem's latest video

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

Almost 1.5 million watched Eminem's latest video shared on Instagram within a few hours.

The Detroit rapper on Wednesday took to social media share with his  fans that his famous song "Lose Yourself" has hit "1 billion on Spotify". 

The Detroit rapper's announcement was accompanied by a video clip and the popular song which he recently performed during the Oscars.

"You can do anything you set your mind to, man... #LoseYourself is over 1 billion on @spotify," Eminem caption read on Instagram.


"Lose Yourself" is a song from the soundtrack to the 2002 motion picture "8 Mile".

The song was written by Eminem and produced by him along with longtime collaborator Jeff Bass, one half of the production duo Bass Brothers, and Luis Resto. It was released on October 28, 2002 as the lead single from the soundtrack.

More From Entertainment:

BTS reveal their inspiration for blasting Coldplay at ‘MTV Unplugged’

BTS reveal their inspiration for blasting Coldplay at ‘MTV Unplugged’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's strong reaction over losing royal patronages revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's strong reaction over losing royal patronages revealed

Next 'Star Wars' series to hit Disney streaming service in May

Next 'Star Wars' series to hit Disney streaming service in May
Tekashi 6ix9ine explains his six-month absence from Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine explains his six-month absence from Instagram
‘Loki’ TV series all set to premiere on June 11 on Disney+

‘Loki’ TV series all set to premiere on June 11 on Disney+
Tom Holland sets the record straight about all those ‘Spider-Man 3’ rumours

Tom Holland sets the record straight about all those ‘Spider-Man 3’ rumours
Kevin Feige opens up about the future of ‘WandaVision’ and Marvel TV

Kevin Feige opens up about the future of ‘WandaVision’ and Marvel TV
Viola Davis to star as Michelle Obama in series focusing on US first ladies

Viola Davis to star as Michelle Obama in series focusing on US first ladies
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry extend support to new Commonwealth project

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry extend support to new Commonwealth project

Dr. Jill Biden gives Kelly Clarkson advice on how to move on from her divorce

Dr. Jill Biden gives Kelly Clarkson advice on how to move on from her divorce
Katharine McPhee and David Foster welcome their first child

Katharine McPhee and David Foster welcome their first child
Prince William, Kate ‘devastated’ about Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview

Prince William, Kate ‘devastated’ about Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview

Latest

view all