Friday Feb 26 2021
Britney Spears' life saved by her father Jamie Spears, claims lawyer

Jamie Spears' lawyer Vivian Thoreen has defended his client as she described the Britney's patriarch as a 'furiously loving, dedicated and loyal father.'

The lawyer, in a new interview with ABC, claimed that Britney's father rescued her from a 'life-threatening situation,' adding, 'people were harming and exploiting the singer.'

Thoreen went on to say: 'I understand that every story needs a villain, but people have it so wrong here.'

She added: 'Britney's assets were clearly being mismanaged and she was being taken advantage of financially by some of those around her.'

In September 2019, Jamie stepped down as the permanent conservator after more than a decade due to 'personal health reasons'. He suffered a life-threatening colon rupture in late 2018.

Thoreen's interview comes weeks after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Bessemer Trust Company, a wealth management and investment advisory firm, will continue to be co-conservators along with Jamie.

