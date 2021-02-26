Kelly Clarkson says she wrote over 60 songs during divorce ordeal

'I have written like 60 songs,' revealed Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson found herself with new bouts of creativity as she wrote 60 songs out of her grief of splitting from husband Brandon Blackstock.



The Voice judge recently revealed that she has recently written 60 songs.

"I have written like 60 songs," Kelly revealed after the news of her divorce broke out. "It is an insane amount of getting it out."

"I think that's a blessing in itself," she continued. "Anytime you go through some life, it's such an awesome thing to have that outlet, regardless of whether people hear it or not."

The Because of You singer openly admitted that writing songs is her way of processing and dealing with grief and divorce after seven years of marriage.

"It's really great and really honest," Kelly went on. "There's just a lot of questions that I have to answer before releasing it for myself, you know? Whether that be businesswise or personally."

Whatever the outcome maybe, the Stronger singer is determined to pat her back for coming through her grief in such a strong way.