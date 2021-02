Bruno Mars showcases upcoming album release with Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars takes to social media to announce the release of his brand new album in collaboration with musician Anderson .Paak.

The news dropped on Instagram with the caption, "We locked in and made an album. The band’s called Silk Sonic. the first song drops next Friday 3/5" and its picture contains a rendering of their album art with Mars and .Paak on the front.

Check it out below: