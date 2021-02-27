How Zendaya helped Tom Holland overcome this particular problem

Tom Holland revealed how Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Zendaya helped him understand the best way to interact with his fans.

Speaking on British GQ, the Cherry star shared that the Disney alum was of the opinion that Tom unintentionally came off a little mean during his interaction with fans.

"Talking to Zendaya's helped me a lot, actually. I used to come across sometimes as a bit of a [expletive] to fans, mainly as I was always so surprised that they'd want a picture with me or signature or whatever," he said.

According to the actor, his own impression came off as suspicious to which Zendaya was quick to correct.

"I'd have the typical Londoner reaction, one of instant suspicion: ‘Why are you talking to me?' Zendaya spotted this and quickly told me that this sort of reaction was going to be more aggro than just smiling and taking the picture. She totally changed the way I am able to be more comfortable in public."