Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Feb 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Netflix outclasses theatrical movies in diversity: study

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 28, 2021

Streaming service Netflix has turned out to be a better platform that is outshining the traditional theatrical movies especially in terms of inclusivity, said a recent study.

Commissioned by the streamer, the report by the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative found out that women, Black cast and crew and women of colour got increased representation in the Netflix flicks during its two-year run.

However, the report, which was released Friday, stressed the streamer needs to make significant progress on several fronts.

"Over the years, we've seen that to drive real change, we need to approach our work with an 'inclusion lens,'" Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement announcing the study's release.

"That means asking more questions like: 'whose voice is missing? Is this portrayal authentic? Who is excluded?' This lens directly impacts who is being hired both above and below the line as well as the stories we make for our members."

Sarandos also announced that inclusivity reports would be released every two years through 2026.

The study fixed a one-year window from 2018 to 2019 and put 126 movies and 180 series under its lens. It found that the streamer’s 35.7 per cent media featured people from the unrepresented classes, compared to 28 per cent of top-grossing theatrical films.

The report says the streamer took girls and women in the lead roles in 52 per cent of its movies and series. Not just that, the number of female directors, writers and producers working on the Netflix projects is far greater.

Netflix took 15.2 per cent of the lead characters from the Black community. They also accounted for 19.5 per cent of the main cast in all Netflix content.

More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Bryant flays Evan Rachel Wood, Abigail Disney over defamation tweets

Vanessa Bryant flays Evan Rachel Wood, Abigail Disney over defamation tweets
Spider-Man: Tom Holland’s young age made Sony sceptical about casting him

Spider-Man: Tom Holland’s young age made Sony sceptical about casting him
Supergirl actress reacts to 'Superman & Lois' premier

Supergirl actress reacts to 'Superman & Lois' premier

Prince William’s secret aid to murder victims comes forward

Prince William’s secret aid to murder victims comes forward
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal roles likely to evolve under Charles, says expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal roles likely to evolve under Charles, says expert

Queen unleashes wrath over Harry, Meghan’s ‘obsessive fascination’ at engagements

Queen unleashes wrath over Harry, Meghan’s ‘obsessive fascination’ at engagements
'Vikings': Lagertha actress says she would love to play superhero

'Vikings': Lagertha actress says she would love to play superhero

‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ claims no. 1, no. 2 and no. 3 spots on YouTube’s top trends

‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ claims no. 1, no. 2 and no. 3 spots on YouTube’s top trends
Prince Harry blasted for dethroning Queen's popularity in James Corden interview

Prince Harry blasted for dethroning Queen's popularity in James Corden interview
Kelly Clarkson belts Jill Biden’s ‘favorite’ song at White House special

Kelly Clarkson belts Jill Biden’s ‘favorite’ song at White House special
Jane Fonda tells Ellen DeGeneres philosophy behind re-wearing old clothes at Golden Globes

Jane Fonda tells Ellen DeGeneres philosophy behind re-wearing old clothes at Golden Globes

Another Eminem song hits 1 billion on Spotify

Another Eminem song hits 1 billion on Spotify

Latest

view all