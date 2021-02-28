Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Feb 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Experts weigh in on chances of Queen Elizabeth’s abdication on 95th birthday

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 28, 2021

The future of the British monarchy has been making headlines since the past few months as uncertainty looms over the Palace.

Royal critics and experts have been speculating about the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s 69-year reign, the longest in Britain’s history.

Speaking on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, expert Robert Jobson said: “I still firmly believe when the Queen becomes 95, that she will step down.”

Meanwhile, royal commentator Roz Weston also gave his hot take while talking to ET Canada Live: “I think when she does leave, Charles needs it to be all about Charles and if the Queen is still around, it won't become all about Charles. Stick it through, this is what she's done her whole life."

That being said, Richard Fitzwilliam doesn’t see any truth to the conjecture as he told Express UK: “It's worth remembering that in 1947 when she swore to serve her whole life. She's a deeply religious person and she meant every word of it and she's done it absolutely brilliantly.”

"I think she and the Duke of Edinburgh are marvellous role models for persons of advanced age. In the case of illness or incapacity that would alter things. I don't think she has any intention of stepping down,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

‘Royal family will be in jeopardy after Prince Charles takes over throne from Queen’

‘Royal family will be in jeopardy after Prince Charles takes over throne from Queen’
Jameela Jamil refutes Priyanka Chopra’s divorce rumours after getting mistaken for her

Jameela Jamil refutes Priyanka Chopra’s divorce rumours after getting mistaken for her

Sacha Baron Cohen likely to win big at the Golden Globes for his 'outrageous' roles

Sacha Baron Cohen likely to win big at the Golden Globes for his 'outrageous' roles
Kristen Stewart opens up about playing Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’

Kristen Stewart opens up about playing Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’

Selena Gomez goes off on a reporter clicking her photos in NYC

Selena Gomez goes off on a reporter clicking her photos in NYC
Aishwarya Rai's Pakistani doppelgänger takes India by storm

Aishwarya Rai's Pakistani doppelgänger takes India by storm

Golden Globe Awards 2021 to be free of politics, promises Tina Fey

Golden Globe Awards 2021 to be free of politics, promises Tina Fey
Cardi B goes on a fun trip with family

Cardi B goes on a fun trip with family
Queen Elizabeth ‘delighted’ about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle settling well in US

Queen Elizabeth ‘delighted’ about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle settling well in US
Twitter is drooling over Prince Harry's recent appearance on James Corden's show

Twitter is drooling over Prince Harry's recent appearance on James Corden's show
Irrfan Khan's son Babil expresses his love for Pakistani content

Irrfan Khan's son Babil expresses his love for Pakistani content
Netflix outclasses theatrical movies in diversity: study

Netflix outclasses theatrical movies in diversity: study

Latest

view all