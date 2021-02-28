Experts weigh in on chances of Queen Elizabeth’s abdication on 95th birthday

The future of the British monarchy has been making headlines since the past few months as uncertainty looms over the Palace.



Royal critics and experts have been speculating about the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s 69-year reign, the longest in Britain’s history.

Speaking on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, expert Robert Jobson said: “I still firmly believe when the Queen becomes 95, that she will step down.”

Meanwhile, royal commentator Roz Weston also gave his hot take while talking to ET Canada Live: “I think when she does leave, Charles needs it to be all about Charles and if the Queen is still around, it won't become all about Charles. Stick it through, this is what she's done her whole life."

That being said, Richard Fitzwilliam doesn’t see any truth to the conjecture as he told Express UK: “It's worth remembering that in 1947 when she swore to serve her whole life. She's a deeply religious person and she meant every word of it and she's done it absolutely brilliantly.”

"I think she and the Duke of Edinburgh are marvellous role models for persons of advanced age. In the case of illness or incapacity that would alter things. I don't think she has any intention of stepping down,” he added.