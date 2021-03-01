Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Anya Taylor-Joy accepts her first Golden Globe award in style

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 01, 2021

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy has accepted her first Golden Globe award in style.

The American-Argentine-British actress won the award for best actress in a miniseries for her role in The Queen’s Gambit.

The win saw Anya dominate her fellow nominees Cate Blanchett, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Nicole Kidman and Shira Haas.

She was also nominated for a second award for best actress in a motion picture comedy for her role in Emma but Rosamund Pike won in that category for her role in I Care a Lot.

"I would love to thank Netflix … for letting us make the show we wanted to make," Taylor-Joy said in her acceptance speech for The Queen's Gambit.

"It's obviously wonderful that everyone's seen the show. I would do this project again and again and again; I learned so much. Thank you to the audiences that have watched it and supported the characters. It meant the world."

The actress stunned in a custom Dior Haute Couture gown and Tiffany & Co. jewels. As a ode to the hit Netflix miniseries, the stunner finished her look with a checkered-print nail art.

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL praises drama serial ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’

‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL praises drama serial ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’
‘The Crown’: Here's the cast for the Netflix show’s explosive seasons 5 and 6

‘The Crown’: Here's the cast for the Netflix show’s explosive seasons 5 and 6
Ellen Pompeo pens open letter to ‘white Hollywood’ amid HFPA controversy

Ellen Pompeo pens open letter to ‘white Hollywood’ amid HFPA controversy

Norman Lear honoured at the Golden Globe Awards 2021

Norman Lear honoured at the Golden Globe Awards 2021
Golden Globes: Mark Ruffalo calls for justice and inclusion during acceptance speech

Golden Globes: Mark Ruffalo calls for justice and inclusion during acceptance speech
Josh O’Conner admits he nearly turned down Prince Charles’s role on ‘The Crown’

Josh O’Conner admits he nearly turned down Prince Charles’s role on ‘The Crown’
'Nomadland' wins best drama at Golden Globes as Chloe Zhao makes history

'Nomadland' wins best drama at Golden Globes as Chloe Zhao makes history
Chadwick Boseman wins Golden Globe for best actor posthumously

Chadwick Boseman wins Golden Globe for best actor posthumously

Jane Fonda receives lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes

Jane Fonda receives lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes
Catherine O’Hara wins Golden Globe for ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Catherine O’Hara wins Golden Globe for ‘Schitt’s Creek’
Golden Globe Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Golden Globe Awards 2021: Full list of winners
Emma Corrin pays tribute to Princess Diana as she bags Golden Globe

Emma Corrin pays tribute to Princess Diana as she bags Golden Globe

Latest

view all