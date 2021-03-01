Anya Taylor-Joy accepts her first Golden Globe award in style

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy has accepted her first Golden Globe award in style.

The American-Argentine-British actress won the award for best actress in a miniseries for her role in The Queen’s Gambit.

The win saw Anya dominate her fellow nominees Cate Blanchett, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Nicole Kidman and Shira Haas.

She was also nominated for a second award for best actress in a motion picture comedy for her role in Emma but Rosamund Pike won in that category for her role in I Care a Lot.

"I would love to thank Netflix … for letting us make the show we wanted to make," Taylor-Joy said in her acceptance speech for The Queen's Gambit.

"It's obviously wonderful that everyone's seen the show. I would do this project again and again and again; I learned so much. Thank you to the audiences that have watched it and supported the characters. It meant the world."

The actress stunned in a custom Dior Haute Couture gown and Tiffany & Co. jewels. As a ode to the hit Netflix miniseries, the stunner finished her look with a checkered-print nail art.

