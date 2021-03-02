Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid's tribute to daughter Khai with a chic necklace

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

Supermodel Gigi Hadid wore a necklace as a token of her love and tribute to her 5-month-old daughter, Khai on the last day of the Milan Fashion Week.

The 25-year-old star was pictured on March 1 while wearing a diamond-embedded necklace with her tot’s name written on it. The model made her jewellery piece extra dazzling by attaching a gold chain necklace with an evil eye charm to it.

The California native appears to be extra careful while sharing pictures of her infant daughter with the world. It is a month ago when she subtly revealed her name.

Explaining the name of Gigi Hadid’s daughter on Instagram, her father said her mother's name was Khairia Daher Hadid. He said, "My Mom (Allah Yerhamha ) Khairia Daher Hadid would have been so proud of @gigihadid today."

Gigi’s father shared a photo of her grandmother, saying, "Gigi loved everything about Tata. GiGi won first place in an art competition of a portrait of her Tata. This picture was taking 1955 in Beirut. She was a stunner Great Mom a wife a Tata to thirty or so Grandkids. We and I miss her every time I breath. Look down from above. Saying happy early birthday GIGi. You make me proud."

Talking to Vogue in an exclusive interview, the supermodel said she had been in the childbirth process for 14 hours.

"I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, 'This is what it is.' I loved that," she added.

More From Entertainment:

‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’: Mahira Khan explains the misinterpreted Aurat March slogan

‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’: Mahira Khan explains the misinterpreted Aurat March slogan

Veteran actor Ejaz Durrani breathes his last at 88

Veteran actor Ejaz Durrani breathes his last at 88
Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco looks devastated after Golden Globe loss

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco looks devastated after Golden Globe loss
Prince Philip undergoes cardiac care

Prince Philip undergoes cardiac care
Demi Lovato opens up about weight loss journey

Demi Lovato opens up about weight loss journey

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's net worth will leave you in awe

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's net worth will leave you in awe
Liam Neeson-starrer going to get Netflix big bucks?

Liam Neeson-starrer going to get Netflix big bucks?
Golden Globes Awards mystery of ‘arm model’ revealed

Golden Globes Awards mystery of ‘arm model’ revealed
Nick Jonas’ performance of 'This Is Heaven' at Saturday Night Live tugs at Priyanka's heartstrings

Nick Jonas’ performance of 'This Is Heaven' at Saturday Night Live tugs at Priyanka's heartstrings

Ellen DeGeneres' recently bought Beverly Hills estate back on market

Ellen DeGeneres' recently bought Beverly Hills estate back on market
Gal Gadot says expecting third child

Gal Gadot says expecting third child
Hailey Bieber gushes over husband Justin, shares wedding snap with sweet birthday message

Hailey Bieber gushes over husband Justin, shares wedding snap with sweet birthday message

Latest

view all