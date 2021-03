Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driver’s License’ turns the tides on Billboard’s Global Chart

Olivia Rodrigo recently claimed a major win on Billboard’s Global Charts with her debut song Driver’s License and fans are rejoicing over the news.

What has made this win even more sensational is the power with which Rodrigo beat out BTS’s Dynamite and The Weeknd’s Save your Tears and Blinding Lights.

Check it out below: