Tuesday Mar 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie’s Winston Churchill painting sells for a whopping $11.5mn

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

Hollywood’s leading lady Angelina Jolie is moving on from her divorce with Brad Pitt by getting rid of his expensive gifts.

The Maleficent actor, 43, sold off her Winston Churchill painting for a record-breaking $11.5million on Monday, reported Page Six.

The 1943 painting by the former UK prime minister, titled ‘Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque’, was bought by Jolie’s estranged ex-husband as a gift for her for $2.95million in 2011 from a New Orleans antique dealer, M.S. Rau.

Jolie sold off the masterpiece to a mystery bidder at Christie’s “Modern British Art Evening Sale” auction in London. The individual who bought the painting from Jolie also got their hands on two more pieces by Churchill included in the sale, as per the Art Newspaper. 

