Tuesday Mar 02 2021
Meghan Markle’s heartfelt tribute to Princess Diana during interview with Oprah Winfrey

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

Meghan Markle paid a tribute to Princess Diana by wearing a special piece of jewlery that belonged to her

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted Princess Diana to be with them in spirits during the special sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The interview was recorded after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal senior duties. 

For the conversation, Markle paid a tribute to her late mother-in-law by wearing a special piece of jewlery that belonged to her late mother-in-law Diana.

In the trailer of the interview, Meghan is wearing an Armani dress with a bracelet that Harry’s mother used to wear. It’s the same bracelet from which two diamonds were picked out on Prince Harry’s request to make a special 3-stone engagement ring for his wife.

During the chat, Prince Harry also talked about his mother and elaborated how he feels a certain level of anguish because he has his wife to be with, while Princesss Diana, in his opinion, suffered alone. 

"You know, for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for [my mother] going through this process by herself all those years ago."

