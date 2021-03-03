Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Oprah Winfrey reportedly upset about Prince Harry speaking James Corden first

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Famed talk show host Oprah Winfrey is reportedly not too happy about Prince Harry speaking to James Corden in his recent interview.

According to a report, Winfrey is ‘livid’ at the Duke of Sussex for speaking to the British comedian much before her highly-anticipated explosive interview with the royal pair.

Journalist Benjamin Butterworth said, per Mirror Online: “Anyone that saw James Corden and Prince Harry on Friday, first of all, Oprah must have been livid that he'd already given the line of why he quit the Royals to James Corden so she's not got that as an exclusive.”

"So she's wasted a couple of million there but I just find it utterly extraordinary how a couple that are so rich and have had such a high position in life as the Duke and Duchess can manage to make themselves appear so cheap,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blame Palace for spreading 'false narrative' against them

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blame Palace for spreading 'false narrative' against them
Meghan Markle's demand to destroy letter to Thomas Markle rejected

Meghan Markle's demand to destroy letter to Thomas Markle rejected
Tina Turner's new documentary traces her dark past filled with abuse

Tina Turner's new documentary traces her dark past filled with abuse
Alec Baldwin loses his cool after getting trolled for having another baby

Alec Baldwin loses his cool after getting trolled for having another baby
Kim Kardashian's hair stylist trolls her with hilarious snap of her sleeping

Kim Kardashian's hair stylist trolls her with hilarious snap of her sleeping
Meghan Markle shoots down claims about her 'bullying' Palace staff

Meghan Markle shoots down claims about her 'bullying' Palace staff
Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates her husband Brad Falchuk's 50th birthday with fans

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates her husband Brad Falchuk's 50th birthday with fans
75-year-old Don McLeans sings love tunes for 27-year-old girlfriend Paris Dylan

75-year-old Don McLeans sings love tunes for 27-year-old girlfriend Paris Dylan
Sofia Richie sizzles in a cheetah print coat during her outing with friends

Sofia Richie sizzles in a cheetah print coat during her outing with friends
Harry's sweetheart Meghan 'saddened' by 'latest attack on her character': report

Harry's sweetheart Meghan 'saddened' by 'latest attack on her character': report
Hugh Grant to star in new “Dungeons & Dragons” film

Hugh Grant to star in new “Dungeons & Dragons” film
Ashley Graham gives shut up call to fans with sly comments

Ashley Graham gives shut up call to fans with sly comments

Latest

view all