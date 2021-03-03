Oprah Winfrey reportedly upset about Prince Harry speaking James Corden first

Famed talk show host Oprah Winfrey is reportedly not too happy about Prince Harry speaking to James Corden in his recent interview.



According to a report, Winfrey is ‘livid’ at the Duke of Sussex for speaking to the British comedian much before her highly-anticipated explosive interview with the royal pair.

Journalist Benjamin Butterworth said, per Mirror Online: “Anyone that saw James Corden and Prince Harry on Friday, first of all, Oprah must have been livid that he'd already given the line of why he quit the Royals to James Corden so she's not got that as an exclusive.”

"So she's wasted a couple of million there but I just find it utterly extraordinary how a couple that are so rich and have had such a high position in life as the Duke and Duchess can manage to make themselves appear so cheap,” he added.