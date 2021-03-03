Will Smith takes a jibe at ‘ignorant racists’: ‘ignorance is prevalent’

Hollywood star Will Smith opens up about the root cause of racist behavior and the ignorant breeding grounds from which it stems.

The actor touched upon the ‘ignorant’ crisis during an interview on the Pod Save America podcast and was quoted saying, “I grew up with the impression that racists and racism were stupid, and they were easy to get around. I just had to be smarter. Now while they were very dangerous, I had never looked into the eyes of a racist and saw anything that I perceived as intellect.”

During the course of his interview Smith also added that racism has always been something that was rooted into his early acting career. “Ignorance can be educated. Evil is a much more difficult problem.”

“Fortunately, ignorance is more prevalent than blatant evil, so I’ve always been encouraged that the process of education and understanding could alleviate some of the more dangerous and difficult aspects of racism that have unfortunately been embedded in the very fibres of our country.”