Wednesday Mar 03 2021
'Wink girl' Priya Prakash pays gratitude over becoming viral sensation in 2018

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Priya Prakash took over the internet with her signature wink and won the hearts of millions of people 

Priya Prakash Varrier, the girl who became an internet sensation after her wink video went viral, recently acknowledged the blessings that have come her way after the sudden spark of luck.

In 2018, Priya took over the internet with her signature wink and won the hearts of millions of people. Soon after the video went viral, she made her entry into Bollywood by working in Sridevi Bungalow. 

The young actress has worked on a few films and is thrilled for them to be released. "I have waited for a good time of 2 years after my first release so that I get a good launch and also good offers. I am being very selective with the kind of movies I do," Priya revealed in a recent interview.

Talking about how she received fame overnight, the actress added, "I think it was my luck that favoured me at that time and now I’m working hard to keep up and maintain everything that was given to me.”

