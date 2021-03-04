Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 04 2021
Pregnant Ashley Tisdale happy to see co-star Vanessa Hudgens

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Pregnant Ashley Tisdale expressed her pleasure as her High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens met her.

The 35-year-old actress shared the lovesome picture of Vanessa hugging her baby bump on Instagram. Sharing the cute picture, Ashely captioned it: "It's taken 9 months but safely we got a picture before my girl left again. Love you @vanessahudgens." Her longtime friend shared the post to her Insta Story and captioned, "So happy to see my girrrrrl."

In the picture, the stylish trendsetter is seen wearing double face masks embroidered with Ziggy - the name of her dog. While, 32-year-old Vanessa is seen rocking a yellow bucket hat and matching plaid pants.

The besties have been friends for over 14 years. They first met on the set of a commercial while they were kids. The two friends buttressed their bond during their High School Musical days. They went through ups and downs together.

On Tisdale's 35th birthday on July 2, Vanessa shared some sweet moments alongside her "OG bestie.” In the post, she revealed that they're decorating and renovating their houses together.


Sharing a black-and-white photo on social media On March 1 to show her baby bump during a beach walk, Ashley said she is “Almost ready” to become a mom to a newborn.

The pair announced the pregnancy in September 2020 and in October revealed that they were expecting a baby girl.

