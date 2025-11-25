Cher drops major update about her tell-all Netflix show

Cher is ready to work in a tell-all Netflix series about highs and lows of her life.

The pop icon is reportedly in the “advances stages of talks” of a seven-episode show that’s titled Sharing Her Story.

A source told The Sun that Cher “has been in talks with Netflix for months and finally the deal is as good as done”.

“They have agreed to a seven-part series which will delve into the highs and lows of her life,” amid 40-year age gap romance, said an insider.

Dishing out details, the source pointed out, “It’s said to be worth $17 million and the project is tentatively called Sharing Her Story — with the pun fully intended.”

Interestingly, Cher also opened up about her marriage to the late Sonny Bono in her memoir, the first portion of which was published in November 2024.

The musician claimed that her late husband “manhandled” her at times and at one point “seriously thought about killing her”.

Cher mentioned in her book that she felt trapped in the marriage from 1969 to 1975, which and even welcomed their son Chaz Bono. She filed paperwork to end her first marriage in February 1974

Later, the songstress then married Gregg Allman on June 30, 1975, four days after her divorce from Sonny was finalised.

Meanwhile, Cher and her second husband welcomed son Elijah Blue in 1976.