Robert Irwin is not willing to date? Deets inside

Geo News Digital Desk
November 25, 2025

Robert Irwin's participation in season 34 of Dancing With the Stars has garnered widespread attention.

However, fame brings its own sets of 'challenges' which Irwin finds difficult to 'navigate'.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the 21-year-old talked about the complications his newfound fame has brought him in his dating life.

Emphasizing upon the difficulty to maintain privacy in relationships, "Anything you do will be on TikTok the next day."

Irwin explained that the constant attention can be overwhelming.

"Holy moly, that’s so challenging to navigate,” he said, reflecting on how social media magnifies even the smallest details of life of someone who is under spotlight.

Irwin's dance partner Witney Carson's statement from September reflected how drastically attention on Irwin has increased.

She joked how so many women slide into his DMs.

"Girls, I love ya [and] thank you for the applications through somehow my email and flooding the DMs,” Carson captioned her post on Instagram.

“If I could line you all up with Robert, I would because you’re all 10/10 perfect cuties.”

For the unversed, Irwin recently revealed that he carries two lucky charms with him all the time.

One is a ring made out of the key of his childhood home, and the other is his late father's shirt.

