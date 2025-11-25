Zach Bryan announces 2026 dates for massive 'With Heaven on Tour'

The tour will begin on March 7 and wrap up on October 10 with stops across America and Europe

Zach Bryan is about to embark on his biggest tour yet as he celebrates new beginnings.

On November 25, the country star announced the With Heaven on Tour, his most ambitious global run to date. The tour will support his upcoming sixth studio album, With Heaven on Top, set for release on January 9.

“Due to popular demand and some life changes as of late, we’re going on tour next year,” Bryan, 39, wrote in his Instagram announcement, referring to his new sobriety journey.

The massive slate spans more than 30 shows across the U.S. and Europe, with stops in London, Berlin, San Diego and Arlington. Starting March 7 in St. Louis at the Dome at American’s Center, it will wrap up on October 10 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

Bryan is also bringing a stacked lineup of openers along for the ride. Kings of Leon, Dijon, Alabama Shakes, Ben Howard, Caamp, MJ Lenderman, Gregory Alan Isakov, J.R. Carroll, Gabriella Rose, Keenan O’Meara and Fey Fili will join him on select dates, giving fans a mix of rock, indie and Americana throughout the tour.

This fall, Bryan proved just how strong his draw has become. He filled college football stadiums around the country and even set the record for the largest single-ticketed concert in U.S. history with his Michigan Stadium show in September.

Recently, the Grammy-winner shared another major personal update with fans, revealing he’s now two months sober and actively in therapy as he works through what he described as a “toxic relationship with booze.”

In the lengthy Instagram post last week, Bryan explained how a life-altering motorcycle trip forced him to confront his mental health after “being in the military for a decade and then thrown into a spotlight.”

Now that he’s two months sober, Bryan says, “I feel great, I feel content, I feel whole. There is nothing I need to get me by anymore.”