Tara Reid Chicago hotel incident: Actress says she was drugged, hospitalised

Tara Reid urges everyone to be 'careful' after her own 'scary' experience

Tara Reid is pursuing legal action after a terrifying experience at a Chicago hotel, which was caught on camera by an onlooker.

The distressing footage, obtained by TMZ, shows the American Pie actress in the lobby of an unspecified hotel, looking visibly dazed and unable to stand up. Staff and bystanders helped her onto a wheelchair and took her to her room, before paramedics arrived to take her to the hospital.

A spokesperson for Reid shared in a statement via Page Six that she “has filed a police report after an incident in which she believes her drink was tampered with. She is cooperating fully with the investigation.” However, the Rosemont Police claim that a report has not yet been filed.

The incident occurred over the weekend, after Reid checked into a Rosemont hotel on Saturday, November 25. She went downstairs to the bar and ordered a glass of wine, then went outside for a quick smoke.

The Josie and the Pussycats star noted that she ran into some YouTubers in the hotel lobby who were filming and recording everything. One of them even joined her outside for a cigarette.

When Reid came back, her drink was covered with a napkin, which wasn’t there before. Regardless, she drank the wine. The next thing she remembers is being in the hospital eight hours later.

A spokesperson for Rosemont Police says they responded to an EMS call on 12:39 a.m. on Sunday for “a sick person.”

Speaking to TMZ, Reid urged everyone to be “careful” with their drinks and to never leave them unattended.