Benedict Cumberbatch reveals why parents were against his acting career

Benedict Cumberbatch has recently revealed why his parents were against his acting career.

The Doctor Strange star shared that his parents, who were also actors, Timothy Carlton and Wanda Ventham, didn’t want him to waste his life in acting business like them during an appearance on latest episode of Smartless podcast on November 24.

“I was, if anything pressured the other way, like, 'Don't do what we're doing. It's a stupid way to spend a life,’” recalled the 49-year-old.

Benedict continued, “And how family life is a chaotic jumble of loose-end commitments that have to be abandoned at the last minute because dad's got an advert audition.”

However, the Sherlock actor believed that his mother and father did brilliantly well in their respective careers.

Benedict mentioned that his father “did a lot of the royal court in the early days of kitchen sink drama there”.

“But the point is, they wanted me to have the opportunities that they didn't, or that they didn't have in their life as my parents,” explained The Roses actor.

But Benedict pointed out, “They afforded me an education where I could have gone on to be a lawyer or something of that.”

Meanwhile, The Grinch actor added that despite his parents’ warning, the “acting bug had bit”.

“It was very much to do with watching them in their prime, doing what they did,” he concluded.