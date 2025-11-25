Mila Kunis gives rare glimpse into parenting with Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis has made a parenting pact: ‘one movie a year’

Mila Kunis’ one parenting hack revealed she knows her priorities well.

Kunis recently stated that she has one parenting rule with Ashton Kutcher, with whom she shares two kids: Wyatt (11) and Dimtri (9).

In an interview with Extra, Kunis described how the two manage household responsibilities while working also.

The 42-year-old shared that she makes only one film per year.

"Ash and I never work at the same time," she continued.

"Neither one of us works, when the kids are in school, out of town."

She also elaborated that there may be exception to the one-movie-per-year rule if a project is being filmed locally.

“If it shoots in L.A.—my next project is shooting in L.A. in January—so I'll do that," Mila further added.

"Then the project after that shoots in the summer, outside in a different country."

However, no matter whatever happens the couple follows the ‘tag team in and out’, so that neither one of them is ‘absent’.

Friends With Benefits star acknowledged that it is a ‘luxury’ to be selective with projects.

“I'm really fortunate," she admitted, "so I don't take that for granted either."