Thursday Mar 04 2021
Web Desk

Justice League: Chapter titles of Snyder’s Cut revealed

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Names of all six chapters of Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League have been announced as the release date of Snyder’s Cut is merely two weeks away.

The Justice League fans are excited to watch the superhero saga film on HBO Max on March 18 following a very disappointing theatrical cut in 2017. The hyped-up Snyder’s Cut is expected to be different from its previous release.

The project was initially intended to be a four-part miniseries. Being spread over four hours, the cut has been divided into six chapters. But, the director’s cut is now a complete movie that retains an episodic structure to facilitate easy viewing.

The movie’s separate official Twitter account has revealed all six cryptic titles that somewhat give an idea to the viewers of what they may expect to watch in the respective segments. The first two titles were previously shared by also by Zack himself. 

Here are the titles of Zynder's Cut - Justice League:


