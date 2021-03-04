Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 04 2021
Meghan Markle receives support from Chance the Rapper amid royal fiasco

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Chance the Rapper came to Meghan Markle's rescue amid her tiff with the royal family 

Meghan Markle has received support from Chance the Rapper for speaking her truth, amid allegations she bullied some staffers at the Buckingham Palace.

After Kevin Pierterson, the pop icon came to Meghan's rescue, stating he gets mad whenever she tries to reveal her side of the story.

Taking to Twitter, the Chance wrote, Do y’all find yourselves getting mad as HELL every time they talk sideways about the Duchess Meghan?” 

Meanwhile, other social media users also expressed their rage stating the timing of these vile allegations are off, just in time to sabotage the Duchess's upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“I don't know what Meghan Markle said in her Oprah interview, but what's very clear is how worried the UK is that she's about to air them out. I for one cannot wait to watch this on Sunday," said an angry netizen.

Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special is set to air Sunday on CBS at 8 PM E.T.

