Dolly Parton expresses sentiments after bagging her 50th Grammy nomination

Dolly Parton is contending for her 50th Grammy award this year

Dolly Parton was honoured with her 50th Grammy nod this year, a feat that has gone down in history.

It's been 51 years since the music icon won her first-ever Grammy and is contending for her 50th this year.

Expressing her thoughts on the prestigious honour, Parton revealed, “It’s always special. You always love to be acknowledged. Like I’ve always said, ‘I don’t work for awards and rewards.’”

She added this year’s nomination for There Was Jesus is extra-special because it is something that is very close to her heart.

“That particular song … was more rewarding to me than winning an award,” she said. “I felt very blessed to be a part of such a wonderful song.”

