Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Dolly Parton expresses sentiments after bagging her 50th Grammy nomination

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Dolly Parton is contending for her 50th Grammy award this year

Dolly Parton was honoured with her 50th Grammy nod this year, a feat that has gone down in history.

It's been 51 years since the music icon won her first-ever Grammy and is contending for her 50th this year.

Expressing her thoughts on the prestigious honour, Parton revealed, “It’s always special. You always love to be acknowledged. Like I’ve always said, ‘I don’t work for awards and rewards.’”

She added this year’s nomination for There Was Jesus is extra-special because it is something that is very close to her heart.

“That particular song … was more rewarding to me than winning an award,” she said. “I felt very blessed to be a part of such a wonderful song.”

More From Entertainment:

Ana de Armas opens up about her self-care rituals

Ana de Armas opens up about her self-care rituals

Meghan Markle draws comparisons with Wallis Simpson amid Oprah interview chaos

Meghan Markle draws comparisons with Wallis Simpson amid Oprah interview chaos
Vanessa Bryant reveals her daughters’ role in managing Kobe, Gianna pain

Vanessa Bryant reveals her daughters’ role in managing Kobe, Gianna pain
Meghan Markle’s sister slams her for keeping Archie away from his granddad

Meghan Markle’s sister slams her for keeping Archie away from his granddad

Meghan Markle receives support from Chance the Rapper amid royal fiasco

Meghan Markle receives support from Chance the Rapper amid royal fiasco
Disney to close 60 North American stores in 2021

Disney to close 60 North American stores in 2021
Alec Baldwin faces the wrath after mocking Gillian Anderson's American accent

Alec Baldwin faces the wrath after mocking Gillian Anderson's American accent

Priyanka Chopra's 'marriage pact' with Nick Jonas keeps their love alive

Priyanka Chopra's 'marriage pact' with Nick Jonas keeps their love alive
Will Smith touches on past racist encounters: 'I've been bullied multiple times'

Will Smith touches on past racist encounters: 'I've been bullied multiple times'
'Friends' reunion hitting screens soon, confirms David Schwimmer

'Friends' reunion hitting screens soon, confirms David Schwimmer
Meghan Markle knew about the hideous repercussions of Oprah interview all along: source

Meghan Markle knew about the hideous repercussions of Oprah interview all along: source
Meghan Markle asks the Palace how they could expect her to still be silent

Meghan Markle asks the Palace how they could expect her to still be silent

Latest

view all