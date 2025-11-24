 
Lupita Nyong'o opens up about facing racism post Oscar win in Hollywood

November 24, 2025

Lupita Nyong’o has recently broken her silence on facing racism in Hollywood.

The actress made shocking revelation about the industry’s biasness against her despite winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2014 for her exceptional performance in 12 Years A Slave.

During her conversation with musician Angelique Kidjo for CNN Inside Africa, Lupita said, “It really did set the paces for everything I’ve done since.”

“What’s interesting is that, after I won that Academy Award, you’d think, ‘Oh, I’m gonna get lead roles here and there,’” remarked the Black Panther actress.

Interestingly, the actress pointed out that they would offer her roles of a slave, saying, “But this time you’re on a slave ship”.

“Those are the kind of offers I was getting in the months after winning my Academy Award,” confessed the 42-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Little Monsters actress expressed hope to expand horizons for African storytelling in Hollywood.

“I like to be a joyful warrior for changing the paradigms of what it means to be African,” she stated.

Lupita added, “If that means that I work one job less a year to ensure that I’m not perpetuating the stereotypes that are expected of people from my continent, then let me do that.”

